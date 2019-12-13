ORFORDVILLE

Orfordville residents got a glimpse of what their future could look like Thursday, and their village had a farmers market.

Spring Street was pedestrian-friendly. New developments, such as a fitness center, were springing up. People were moving in.

Students from UW-Milwaukee on Thursday presented “Small Town Big Future: Imagining Orfordville’s Progress,” an interactive program about how the small village of just less than 1,500 people likely will continue to grow until 2050.

“What we’re trying to do is get people excited about opportunities,” said associate professor Kyle Talbott, who taught the college class.

“We’re trying to start a conversation and show people what it (Orfordville) could be,” he said.

The class visited Orfordville numerous times to study the community and interview residents and business owners. Each student was given a property to develop using studies, statistics and best practices, Talbott said.

Fourteen students worked on the project, which required 40 hours of weekly work for the fall semester, he said.

Students were studying the “strong towns” approach to planning, in which multiple property owners work independently to spruce up parts of the community. The idea focuses on incremental improvement rather than a single finished project.

Orfordville’s future could include a fitness center, hotel, community garden, dog park and assisted living center, among other developments, the students said.

The village board got a preview of the proposed design last month, but it was nothing compared to what the students brought Thursday, said board President Gary Phillips.

“It’s intriguing,” he said. “You can sit and talk about what you want, but until you actually get something to look at … it’s easier to look and say, ‘We could do that.’”

Nathaniel Bellin, a graduate student who worked on the project, said the presentation was a learning experience.

“It’s nice to see it and to get feedback from the people who would actually be using it in an ideal world,” he said.

The project took a lot of effort, but Bellin believes it will be helpful.

“It’s a way to look at how to design things,” he said. “It’s sort of the idea of the rural landscape opposed to the urban landscape, where a lot of our studies focus.”

Some of the ideas the class presented Thursday, such as a farmers market, could be implemented easily over the next five years, Phillips said.

“There’s things that I look at that we could do in the next five years pretty simply,” he said. “If you start with the small stuff that draws excitement, then you can go into the bigger things.”

Curb bump-outs the students proposed for the downtown area could help slow speeders and make walking safer, Phillips said.

The students also proposed closing Spring Street and turning it into a pedestrian street with a farmers market. Phillips said that idea has been talked about for a long time.

“It’s a dangerous intersection,” he said. “To close that off and put a farmers market there wouldn’t be that difficult.”

People are moving away from cities and suburbs and gravitating toward smaller communities, Talbott said. He said places such as Orfordville could see a lot of growth.

“They’ve just started their revival, and I think they need that injection of ideas and possibilities to get them excited about how much potential Orfordville has,” he said.