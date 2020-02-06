JANESVILLE
Work crews will begin improving utilities and trimming trees on County F north of Highway 14 starting Monday, Feb. 10, according to a Rock County Department of Public Works news release.
The road will remain open to traffic through May while workers install overhead power lines, work on underground utilities and trim trees between Highway 14 and Indianford.
That section of road will be reconstructed beginning in May or June, according to the release. A detour route and other details will be released later.