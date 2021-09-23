The Boys & Girls Club of Janesville received a donation of service and hot spots from UScellular, according to a UScellular news release.
“Boys & Girls Club of Janesville provide an essential service for youth in our community, and we want to help ensure their members have the connectivity they need to be successful in school,” UScellular director of sales Kristy Baron said in the news release.
The club will receive two years of service and 12 wireless hot spots to keep students connected during the school year and aid in studying and completing homework. Hot spots will have the capacity to support multiple club members throughout the day and will also be loaned to families to support reliable access at home, according to the release.
“Accessible internet is of vital importance to our Club members, made even more apparent following the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rebecca Veium, chief executive officer of the club, said in a news release. “Thanks to UScellular’s donation of wireless hotspots to our Club, we can improve the lives of our members by helping to enhance their learning experience and ability to do homework outside of school.”
