House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announced Tuesday that U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil of Janesville will chair the Committee on House Administration, Steil’s office said in a news release.
The committee’s jurisdiction includes federal election law, House operations, legislative branch oversight of various offices and Capitol security, according to the release.
“My top priorities on the committee include ensuring the House is open, secure, and accountable to the American people, and to strengthen Americans trust in our elections,” Steil said in the release. “I am grateful to Speaker McCarthy for this appointment. I look forward to working with all of my colleagues to end the dysfunction in Washington.”
Steil was a member of the committee in the 117th Congress and was the ranking member on the subcommittee on elections. Entering the 118th Congress, Steil has worked with the committee to fully reopen the Capitol complex to the public while ensuring the site’s safety and security, according to the release.
“To lead this committee, we need a trusted leader and proven professional with the hands-on-experience required to oversee this important mission and that is why I am proud to select Bryan Steil,” McCarthy said in the release.
Listening sessions
Steil on Tuesday announced a series of listening sessions across Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, to be held Friday.
He will be in Beloit at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St., at 9 a.m. and at the Delavan Municipal Building, 123 S. Second St., at 10:45 a.m. Other sessions are scheduled in South Milwaukee, Rochester and Bristol.
The listening sessions are free and open to residents of Steil’s district. People are encouraged to attend to discuss issues pending in Congress or to request assistance in dealing with federal agencies. Individuals needing additional assistance or special accommodations should contact Steil’s office at 608-752-4050, in advance.
