TOWN OF MILTON
Residents living along Clear and Grass lakes have been battling flooding for more than a year, and now the Army Corps of Engineers has taken notice.
State Rep. Don Vruwink said he tapped the Army Corps of Engineers for help after residents on Clear Lake Road expressed concern road closures caused by flooding could delay the arrival of help in an emergency.
“Clear Lake Road is closed for about 100 feet, but it makes the road impassible and there are barricades. To get to the other side, you have to go through Newville,” Milton Town Board Chairman Bryan Meyer said.
“They get their ambulance and emergency services from Milton, and with the road closed that adds about 10 to 15 minutes to response times,” Vruwink said.
Water is not just on the road, Meyer said. About six houses on Clear Lake Road, situated along the north side of the lake, have been impacted by floodwater. Water also has flooded yards and garages, and some homeowners have had to elevate their driveways.
Last year, Blackhawk Campgrounds, on the south side of Clear Lake, reconstructed its driveway to keep access to the campground open.
Army Corps engineers Jason Smith and James Homann on May 26 toured flooded areas along Clear Lake Road and Highway 59 between Milton and Newville.
Smith said next steps would include drafting “site visit notes” and sharing them with tour participants.
Vruwink said he hopes the Army Corps of Engineers will conduct a study, look for sources of increased water levels and develop strategies for water management.
“Part of their (Army Corps of Engineers) job is to offer solutions, and then local governments can decide what the long-term solutions will be,” Vruwink said.
Meyer said problems with flooding around Clear and Grass lakes have been ongoing since 2008, when the area had what he said was a 500-year flood event.
In 2008, Meyer said, late winter and early spring thaws caused the Rock River, Lake Koshkonong, and nearby water bodies to flood. As weather warmed, Rock River and Lake Koshkonong floodwaters receded to normal levels, but on Clear and Grass lakes, he said, there are no outlets, leaving evaporation and saturation as the only means for the water to dissipate.
Since 2008, with the exception of a three-year period between 2012 to 2015, water levels on Clear and Grass lakes have been higher than the 60-year average.
Renee and Josh Kojo and their two children live on Clear Lake Road on the south shore of Grass Lake. The property has been flooded since March 2019.
Now, nearly all but a quarter-acre of the family’s five-acre property is under between 3 and 4 feet of water.
Renee said six pumps work to keep water from reaching the house, which does not have a basement, she said.
The family purchased the 3,500-square-foot home in 2012.
“When we bought the house, the water was receded, but there was a bunch of rain in February 2019,” she said.
Josh began laying sandbags between the house and the lake in October 2018.
“In January, the water was closer, so he did another layer,” she said.
With all the rain over recent years, Renee said, “it never gets a chance to evaporate.”
As the water rose, Renee said, she reached out to FEMA.
“We’re not in a flood plain, so they can’t do anything,” she said.
“Nobody knows what to do,” she said.
Friends have been supportive, helping the family place sandbags as the water rose. Keeping pumps running has doubled their electric bill, she said.
“The township doesn’t have the money to fix this problem … I think the solution could be to pump the water to Lake Koshkonong. Evaporation is not going to make this go away," Renee said.
Bob and Sharon Schrank face similar problems on the north shore of Clear Lake. The couple said more than half of their eight acres is under water. A berm holds the water back from their home, which has 5 inches water in the basement.
Rain was a contributing factor, and the water table is high, Bob said. He estimates they have spent nearly $10,000 since last spring keeping water at bay.
The visit from the Army Corps of Engineers, Bob said, brought “a glimmer of hope.”