Like so many, Margie Wirth finds herself cooking more at home these days.
The New York City woman and her family usually went out to eat on weekends, but that ended with the devastating arrival of the coronavirus.
A Janesville native, Wirth has compiled four cookbooks with children in mind.
While quarantining at home this spring, she pulled out some of her favorite recipes, simplified them and compiled them into “The Carrot Monster’s Cookbook: Gluten-free and Vegetarian Recipes.”
As the title suggests, the updated cookbook celebrates vegetables and cooking with children.
Wirth believes the reason some kids don’t like vegetables is because they never experienced their true tastes.
At best, they eat veggies hidden in snack bars or tater tots because parents assume they will not like them.
Wirth’s motto is “Give vegetables a chance.”
She hopes the self-published book will help children and adults alike develop a taste for veggies.
With the rise of obesity and diabetes among young people, Wirth focuses on children.
Statistics show that many kids grow into vegetable-avoiding grown-ups.
By adulthood, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that only 1 in 10 adults gets enough vegetables and fruits daily.
Adult men need 3.5 cups of veggies a day, while women need at least 2.5 cups.
Wirth’s 35-page tome is illustrated with sketches of a garden-growing dog with a taste for vegetables.
Wirth’s Westie poodle mix, named Bettyford, inspired the book. The dog loves vegetables, especially carrots, and likes rolling on them before munching.
“I think children respond to the dog,” Wirth said. “They like her, and she’s funny.”
Wirth’s sister, Julie Sherfinski, drew the illustrations.
Wirth grew up in Janesville and graduated from Parker High School in 1985. She has an undergraduate degree in English and a master’s degree in library science.
A resident of the Queens borough of New York City, she became interested in putting together cookbooks for kids when she was diagnosed with celiac disease in 2008.
Wirth read online about children with celiac disease who were bullied because they need a gluten-free diet.
“Some people were not taking it seriously,” Wirth said.
She assembled her first children’s cookbook and coloring book featuring gluten-free and vegetarian recipes in 2010. Later, she compiled another with gluten-free and vegan recipes.
The latest book features 25 favorite recipes, including recipes for cauliflower pizza crust, veggie frittatas and sweet potato brownies.
“I’ve always been about eating a healthy diet with an emphasis on vegetables,” Wirth said. “People don’t eat enough vegetables. You always hear that from nutritionists and doctors, so any way you can add more is important.”
Anna Marie Lux is a Sunday columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264 or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.