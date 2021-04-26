TOWN OF JANESVILLE
A fierce wind blew across a hilltop farmstead west of Janesville on Monday, feeding flames that destroyed a barn and a farmhouse at 4829 W. County A.
The Janesville Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 2:43 p.m. Monday, Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy said. Responding units reported a fully involved, wind-driven fire in the barn and requested additional help fighting the fire.
The wind blew thick black smoke from south to north across County A and helped the fire jump to the house on the property.
Murphy said firefighters tried to get to the house early on during the incident, but the heat from the wind-whipped flames kept them away. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion, according to a fire department news release. Nobody else was injured.
After the fire had consumed most of the barn, firefighters were able to aim streams of water onto the house, where flames were shooting through the roof, but they could not fight the fire up close.
“We can’t get crews in there because we can’t overcome the speed of the wind,” Murphy said. National Weather Service readings from the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport at the time of the fire showed wind speeds of 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Pieces of siding on the house and an attached garage melted, hanging like rags in the wind.
Both structures were total losses, as were a vehicle, two boats and a camper trailer. The estimated total cost of the losses was $500,000. The cause of the fire was not determined after investigation, according to the news release.
Chris Zimborski said he and his father, James Combs, were remodeling part of the house’s interior when he noticed the blaze.
“I looked out the window, and it was just black smoke,” he said.
Zimborski went outside and saw someone with a hose spraying the fire on the side of the barn.
Zimborski said he called to his father, telling him to call 911.
The 4800 block of County A was closed until about 7:45 p.m. as fire departments from around the county took turns delivering water to fight the fires. Assisting departments included Beloit, town of Beloit, Clinton, Footville, Evansville, Edgerton, Milton and town of Turtle, according to the release. In all, 46 firefighters were at the scene. The Rock County Sheriff's Department and Rock County Rural electric also responded to the fire.
This story will be updated.