ELKHORN
New Beginnings APFV announced Monday that it plans to move staff into its new domestic violence shelter in Elkhorn in spring 2021 after two years of work and legal action to get the project approved.
The organization announced on its website Monday that it officially acquired a permanent address at 20 N. Church St.
New Beginnings Executive Director Suzi Schoenhoft said Monday that the organization won't be able to house domestic violence survivors right away. Construction work needs to be done, and she said that hasn't started.
The spring time frame is when employees can move in and start working, she said.
The group closed on the deal for its new location Dec. 1, she said, adding that it felt "fantastic."
The space comes via a donation from Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Dr. Edward Kapustka and the Grout Family Trust on behalf of Dr. David Grout, who has died, according to the website post.
“This donation will dramatically improve the level of care we can provide,” Schoenhoft said in the post. “We will have better privacy for counseling, better access to emergency services, and an improved capacity to serve.”
Board of directors President Janis Scharnott also said in the post, “It has been a long process to get here, but after 42 years, we are so thankful to have a permanent home.
“This move is a victory for us all, for our community.”
The Elkhorn City Council denied a request to put the shelter at the North Church Street location in 2019. After New Beginnings took the matter to Walworth County Court, a judge ordered the council to reconsider.
The council reversed its decision and on June 29 allowed the organization to open the county's only domestic violence shelter at that location.
This story was updated at 11:55 a.m. Monday with comments from the group's executive director. It might be updated further.