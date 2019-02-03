JANESVILLE

A vacant building in downtown Janesville that filled with natural gas created a “very dangerous situation” Sunday, a Janesville Fire Department official said.

Still, Capt. Bob Gabbey on Sunday night said the fire department was “able to ventilate the building without anything happening.”

The report from a passer-by on the street came in at 10:46 a.m., and the department responded to 509 W. Milwaukee St., according to the Rock County Communications Center.

Alliant Energy cut the power, and the fire department turned off the gas, Gabbey said.

About 50 or 60 people nearby were evacuated, and Gabbey said some spent time at Crazy Joe’s Best Deal Furniture and Mattresses.

Streets in the area were blocked off. Crews were on the scene for about three hours.

This story was updated at 8:35 p.m. Sunday.