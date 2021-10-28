Two Janesville residents died in a multivehicle crash early Thursday on Highway 14 west of Highway 140 near Emerald Grove, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Investigations revealed at 6:33 a.m., a 57-year-old Janesville man traveling west on Highway 14 had crossed the centerline. He crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a 74-year-old Janesville man driving east, according to the news release.
Both drivers were trapped inside their vehicles, which were disabled and stopped in the eastbound lane. Another eastbound driver swerved to miss the crash and drove into the ditch, according to the release.
Deputies freed the trapped drivers and life-saving measures were used, but both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. The third driver did not report any injuries, according to the release.
Highway 14 was closed for about 3.5 hours while the sheriff’s office investigated and crews cleared the roadway. The highway reopened after 10 a.m., according to the news release.
The Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identities of the victims at a later time.
Assisting agencies included the Wisconsin State Patrol, MD1, Janesville Fire and EMS, Clinton Fire and EMS, the Rock County Highway Department and the Medical Examiner’s Office.
