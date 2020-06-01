JANESVILLE
A dozen people stood in Courthouse Park along Janesville’s Main Street on Monday and protested what happened to George Floyd, a Minneapolis man killed by a police officer May 25.
Among them was the organizer, Nathan Moon of Janesville, who said the video of Floyd’s death led him to a realization that he was wrong to hold racism in his heart.
Moon, 29, is a father and husband who works at the Dollar General distribution facility and who wears his Christianity for all to see.
He spoke passionately at the peaceful gathering, shouting at passing motorists, some of whom sounded their horns in support of signs the protesters held, including “No justice, no peace” and “I can’t breathe.”
Moon and another protester lay on the ground and chanted “I can’t breathe,” words uttered by Floyd before he died.
Eight people, some of them passersby, joined the protest when they saw the signs. One was Tresa Hewlett, a white woman who is the mother of a black man, Lavell Hewlett, who also joined the protest.
“It’s 2020, and this has got to stop,” Hewlett said of black people dying at the hands of police.
Emma Carter-Munns and her mother, Cassie Carter, were passing by when they saw the protest and joined.
Emma, interpreting for her mother, who is deaf, said, “She does support them, but the violence, no.”
Moon was adamantly opposed to looting and violence that have accompanied some protests around the country. He said he had not heard from Christian leaders on a national level about Floyd’s death and said they should speak out.
“You say you love the Prince of Peace, and yet where are you, Christians?” Moon yelled into his microphone.
One of the protesters left the scene, saying she became uncomfortable with Moon’s preaching and the fact that he stated he had been racist.
Moon said afterward that he harbored racist feelings since he was a small boy and was attacked by two black playmates in Georgia. He said he had black friends but thought of some other blacks in racist terms.
"It’s been something I’ve been wrestling with for a very long time,” he said.
He said he found ways to dismiss previous incidents in which black people died under questionable circumstances at the hands of police. He interacted with white nationalists online because of feelings of being marginalized, even though deep down he felt that wasn’t right, he said.
“Then I saw this (video of Floyd’s death), and this was very clearly an act of murder. It hit me like I don’t think anything has hit me before.”
The video made him realize that he harbored racist feelings, he said.
“I saw a man. A man. Not a black man. Not a criminal. A man. He died because of something deeply wrong with this country,” Moon said in a Facebook post.
Moon said the realization felt like a boulder being ripped out of his chest, “and I have not been the same since. … I said I call myself a Christian. I’ve been silent on this too long, and I am holding secret hatred and racism in my heart.”
Moon said he is deleting questionable posts from his Facebook page and apologizing to people he might have offended.
He said he came to his revelation only a few days ago, but he said he is committed to continuing on the right path, and he has forgiven the children who hurt him.
“I repent, and I need to make it right. I need to do good, moving forward, to my fellow man, just as Jesus would do,” he said.