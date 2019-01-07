Janesville and other rescue units were dispatched Monday morning to assist The Fort Atkinson Fire Department with a water rescue in Lake Koshkonong, but the object on the lake turned out to be just a log or tree.
A caller spotted something far offshore from the Vinnie Haha boat landing but could not see it clearly because of distance and fog, said Division Chief Tom Gerondale of the Fort Atkinson Fire Department.
The caller thought the object could have been a person, but no one could tell until rescuers got there with air boats, Gerondale said.
The call to Vinnie Haha Road the east side of the lake came in around 8:49 a.m., Gerondale said.
The Janesville Fire Department confirmed sending its dive team with a boat.
A search was ended shortly before 10 a.m., emergency communications indicated.
This story will be updated.
