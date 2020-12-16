CLINTON

One person died and another was injured in a head-on collision involving a car and semitrailer truck that blocked traffic early Wednesday afternoon on southbound Interstate 43, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday and closed the right lanes on southbound I-43 until about 1:44 p.m. near mile marker nine, according to a news release.

One driver was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, and the other was taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital in Beloit. It's not clear which person went to which hospital. The extent of the surviving driver's injuries is currently unknown.

Responding agencies included the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Beloit EMS, and Clinton fire, EMS and police departments.

Authorities are investigating the crash.