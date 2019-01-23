TOWN OF FULTON

A 20-year-old Janesville man died in a traffic crash on a slippery Highway 51 on Wednesday morning as an all-night snowfall continued in the area.

The man was driving a small car south on the snow-covered highway and was cresting a hill when the car slid into the northbound lane, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A 45-year-old Janesville man was driving a full-sized pickup truck north on the highway and hit the car broadside, according to the release.

The crash was reported at 6:48 a.m. about 600 feet south of Kidder Road in the town of Fulton.

Sheriff’s deputies and fire and rescue workers from Edgerton and Janesville responded to the scene, the first units arriving at 6:54, according to the release.

Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway, blocking both lanes of traffic. The highway was shut down for nearly three hours.

The 20-year-old was extricated using hydraulic jaws and pronounced dead on scene by Rock County Deputy Medical Examiner Brian Womble, according to the release. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday in Madison.

The pickup truck driver suffered a minor knee injury and was released at the scene.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of crash, the release states.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit reconstructed the crash, which remains under investigation, according to the release.

“No arrests or citations are anticipated at this time,” the release states.