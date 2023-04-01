George Crooks and others pull items out of the wreckage after severe storms and wind damage that toppled a barn and silo Friday evening on Crooks’ farm on County F just west of Brodhead in Green County. More on pages A4 and A5.
Steve Wallace and his son Alex work to clear their driveway after dozens of mature trees surrounding their home were twisted and knocked down during Friday’s severe storm west of Brodhead near County F. Their home was unscathed, but a couple of buildings on their property were heavily damaged.
Dozens of mature trees surrounding Cindy Wallace’s home west of Brodhead on County F were twisted and knocked down during Friday’s severe storm. Wallace's home was unscathed, but a couple of nearby buildings on their property were heavily damaged.
George Crooks and others pull items out of the wreckage after severe storms and wind damage that toppled a barn and silo Friday evening on Crooks' farm on County F just west of Brodhead in Green County.
Plastic calf hutches that were tossed into adjacent fields during Friday night's storms are returned to their owners' property west of Brodhead on Saturday morning. The Reimer family dairy farm had two structures knocked over, some building damage, and debris and items flung into nearby fields.
Dozens of mature trees surrounding Steve and Cindy Wallace’s home west of Brodhead on County F were twisted and knocked down during Friday’s severe storm. Wallace's home was unscathed, but a couple of nearby buildings on their property were heavily damaged.
A cluster of severe thunderstorms on Friday spawned seven EF-0 and two EF-1 tornadoes in four southcentral Wisconsin counties, the National Weather Service said after surveys it conducted Saturday and Sunday, while farm structures and trees near Brodhead just west of the Rock-Green county line also suffered damage.
Three tornadoes, two in rural Walworth County and one in the city of Beloit, were confirmed after damage observations done Saturday. Surveyors confirmed six more twisters across Green, Rock, Dane, Jefferson and Walworth counties Sunday evening.
The strength, location and times of these events Friday night were:
EF-0 near Juda in Green County at 7:08 p.m.
EF-1 between Juda and Albany in Green County at 7:08 p.m.
EF-0 north of Brodhead at 7:23 p.m.
EF-0 in the city of Beloit at 7:46 p.m.
EF-1 east of Stoughton at 7:49 p.m.
EF-0 south of Whitewater at 7:54 p.m.
EF-0 between Sharon and Delavan at 7:59 p.m.
EF-0 near Lake Ripley at 8:07 p.m.
EF-0 between Geneva National Golf Club and Elkhorn at 8:10 p.m.
The Green County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that first responders and utility repair crews responded to several locations where storm damage was reported in the town of Decatur at about 7:15 p.m. Friday night.
No injuries were reported, but at least one family was displaced because of damage to a home. The release said multiple buildings were damaged and that more than 190 homes were without power late Friday.
Rock County sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Lund said his agency received reports of downed trees and power lines and that there was significant damage around Brodhead and in Walworth County.
Mark Elland, a shift supervisor at the Rock County Communications Center said there were more than 75 reports of storm damage in Milton as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday. He also said there was significant damage around Beloit.
Beloit police Sgt. Ryan Flanagan said damage there included downed trees and “smashed” garages. He said there were isolated places that had significant damage near Our Lady of the Assumption on Shopiere Road.
