A cluster of severe thunderstorms on Friday spawned seven EF-0 and two EF-1 tornadoes in four southcentral Wisconsin counties, the National Weather Service said after surveys it conducted Saturday and Sunday, while farm structures and trees near Brodhead just west of the Rock-Green county line also suffered damage.

Three tornadoes, two in rural Walworth County and one in the city of Beloit, were confirmed after damage observations done Saturday. Surveyors confirmed six more twisters across Green, Rock, Dane, Jefferson and Walworth counties Sunday evening.

