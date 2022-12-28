TOWN OF ROCK— The Dane County Medical Examiner's office has released the name of a 54-year-old woman who died Friday after falling through the ice into the Rock River.
Billie Lin, of Chicago, drowned in the river, the medical examiner concluded.
KYLIE BALK-YAATENEN Gazette staff
This article has been updated with new information.
Emergency crews from the Rock and Jefferson county sheriff’s offices, Beloit police, and fire departments from Janesville, Beloit, Fontana and the town of Beloit braved bitter cold weather and what one authority called “extreme risk” Friday afternoon to search for Lin, who broke through the ice about 11:45 a.m Friday and went into the frigid river.
The local temperature Friday afternoon hovered at about minus-2 degrees, with a wind chill at times of minus-37 and sustained winds of 26 mph, gusting stronger at times.
Lin's body was recovered about 5:30 p.m., after a more than 5-hour search staged at a home at 6500 S. Edgewater Drive, on the west side of the river, about 8 miles south of Janesville.
In a release about 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced she had been “recovered from under the ice-covered river and turned over to the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.”
A neighbor told a Gazette reporter she believed based on text messages back and forth between neighbors that Lin went onto the ice shortly before noon to retrieve a pet and then fell through.
Another neighbor who lives next door to the scene, James Pete, told a Gazette reporter that a female neighbor who lives on the property where authorities were staging a search Friday owned three large dogs.
The Gazette could not confirm whether a dog also fell through the ice.
Pete said the stretch of the Rock River that runs past the neighborhood has a fast and strong current and an undertow and seldom freezes over in the winter.
“It’s got to be below zero for this part of the river to freeze,” Pete said, pointing out a window from inside his home, at a point on the river where the ice was thin enough to see open areas of water.
Fire and rescue crews from the city and town of Beloit along with sheriff’s officials arrived shortly after noon Friday. The sheriff’s department at that time characterized the scene as initially an active water rescue, that then shifted to a “recovery.”
