Emergency crews gather along Highway 138 near Cooksville in northwestern Rock County. They were responding to a report of a kayaker whose boat capsized in Badfish Creek.

 Photo submitted Kimberly Wethal

Emergency personnel pulled a man out of Badfish Creek after he fell from his kayak Wednesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Crews responded to the area of highways 59 and 138 near Cooksville in northwestern Rock County at about 4:30 p.m., where a person kayaking with the victim reported the incident.

The 66-year-old victim from Cambridge tipped over in his kayak multiple times and eventually was unable to get back into his kayak or to shore. His companion, a 70-year-old man from Burlington, could not help him out of the water, according to the release.

An Evansville police officer was first on the scene and led Evansville and Janesville EMS crews to the victim, Sgt. Andrew Reed of the sheriff's office said. A DNR warden was also dispatched to the scene, according to the release.

When asked if the creek was moving any faster than usual, Reed said the water conditions did not appear to be any more dangerous than usual.

First responders determined the victim's core temperature had dropped to dangerous levels, according to the release. The victim required life-saving measures, and he was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, where he was placed in critical care, the release said.

This story might be updated.

