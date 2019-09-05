EVANSVILLE

A roofer was transported by stretcher after the roof of the Evansville home where he was working collapsed and 3,000 pounds of shingles fell on top of him Thursday morning, authorities said.

The incident was reported to authorities at 9:41 a.m. First responders removed the man on a stretcher at 10:27 a.m. and he was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville.

Firefighters shored up the roof to prevent further collapse while they worked to rescue the man, authorities at the scene said.

The man was conscious throughout the ordeal, authorities said.

Jamie Kessenich, director of Evansville EMS, said the man is stable but has serious leg injuries.

While the man was trapped, EMS officials had to first stabilize him medically, Kessenich said. While they stabilized him, fire department workers below supported the roof to make sure it did not collapse further.

Once the man was stabilized, EMS officials lifted the man onto a backboard, then into a Stokes basket and a ladder to get him off the roof, Kessenich said.

Interim Police Chief Patrick Reese said the three dogs in the house are OK. He also said a building inspector will check the home to see if residents, who were OK after this incident, are able to stay inside.

The home's owner declined to answer questions.

This story was updated at about 11:20 a.m. Thursday to include more details about the incident.