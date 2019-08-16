JANESVILLE

A man found a military explosive device when he was cleaning his mother’s Janesville attic on Friday and brought it to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office parking lot, according to a sheriff’s news release.

The man put the Explosive Ordnance Device into his vehicle and brought it to the sheriff’s office because he wasn’t sure what to do with it, the release states.

Sheriff’s officials then blocked off the lot and evacuated people from the area.

Commander Erik Chellevold said the man arrived at about 2:30 p.m. Friday. The area was released at about 4:45 p.m.

No one was hurt in the incident.

He said he does not know what the man's mom was doing with the device, and the sheriff's office will look into the incident.

The Rockford Police Department Bomb Squad came and took the device, according to the release. The squad was unsure about the status of the device and will dispose of it later.

Chellevold said he did not know if it was a live round or a training round.

He said the sheriff's office took all the right precautions, but he wanted to send the public a safety message.

“The Rock County Sheriff’s Office would like to caution citizens about handling these types of devices or any other artillery,” the release states. “The best and safest practice is to quarantine the area, safely evacuate and call 911 as soon as possible.”

Update: This story was updated at 6:05 p.m. Friday with more details, such as the time the man showed up to the sheriff's office.