Janesville and other rescue units were dispatched Monday morning to help the Fort Atkinson Fire Department with a water rescue on Lake Koshkonong, but the object in the lake turned out to be a log or tree.

While the incident was of little consequence, it gave authorities the opportunity to warn about unsafe ice at a time when ice fishing and snowmobiling are popular activities on area lakes.

A caller spotted something far offshore from the Vinnie Haha boat landing but could not see it clearly because of distance and fog, said Division Chief Tom Gerondale of the Fort Atkinson Fire Department.

The caller thought the object could have been a person, but no one could tell until rescuers got there with air boats, Gerondale said.

The call to Vinnie Haha Road on the east side of the lake came in around 8:49 a.m., he said.

The Janesville Fire Department confirmed sending its dive team with a boat.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office also sent an air boat to the scene and afterward warned that the lake has large areas of open water and thin ice.

Ice only a few inches thick broke as the air boat passed over it, according to a news release.

"Large pieces of debris" also were seen frozen in the ice and floating in open water.

The ice is unsafe on the lake and in surrounding bodies of water, according to the sheriff's office.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse