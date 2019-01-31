JANESVILLE

The Janesville Walmart Supercenter was closed for about an hour Thursday because of a burst pipe.

Customers were turned away starting around 2 p.m. Thursday. Shoppers already in the store, 3800 Deerfield Drive, were told to leave.

Walmart corporate spokesman Casey Staheli said the broken pipe was fixed quickly and there was no damage to the store or injuries as result of the incident.

A Walmart manager declined to answer questions and referred a reporter to a corporate hotline.

Janesville Water Utility Supervisor Craig Thiesenhusen said the city had not been notified of the break, which is customary if the break occurred inside a business.

An icy spot in front of the store was blocked off by benches and caution tape Thursday. Dozens of people tried entering but were turned away by employees or by bright pink signs on the doors.