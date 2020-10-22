JANESVILLE
Police were investigating a report of shots fired at Newman Street and Lexington Drive on Janesville's east side Thursday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched at about 3 p.m. for a report of shots being fired from a vehicle.
Janesville police in a news release shared Thursday evening said neighbors saw a “possible suspect vehicle” accelerating northbound on North Lexington Drive. They described to police a sky blue, four-door car that is similar in appearance to a Chevy Malibu.
Before Janesville police sent their release, Lt. Mike Blaser said Rock County sheriff's deputies had pulled over a vehicle on Milton Avenue, but it was not immediately clear if that was the vehicle authorities were looking for because the news release still asked for people to share what they know.
No arrests are listed from this incident as of Thursday evening.
Police had received no reports of injury, Blaser said.
Janesville police reported finding one shell casing at the scene.
A neighbor told a Gazette reporter that she had heard three gunshots. Janesville police in their news release said people in the area reported hearing two shots and a vehicle accelerating from the area.
"We have a quiet neighborhood, so it's very odd," the neighbor said.
Officers closed the 1400 block of North Lexington Drive and went door to door talking to residents. Officers reopened the street at about 3:45 p.m.
"When something like this comes in, we pour as many resources as we can on it because gun violence is not something we're going tolerate in Janesville," Blaser said. "That is something we're going to pour resources on to make sure the community is safe."
The incident is still under investigation as of Thursday evening. Janesville police asked for anyone with information or available camera footage to call dispatch at 608-757-2244, Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip on the P3 Tips app.
This story was updated Thursday evening with more details from a police news release.