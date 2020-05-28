JANESVILLE
Police consider a Thursday morning fire that caused $150,000 in damage to a duplex at 220 S. Franklin St. to be suspicious.
Lt. Charles Aagaard, head of Janesville police detectives, said the fire is considered suspicious based on witness statements. He declined to reveal what witnesses have told investigators.
Firefighters were dispatched at 5:47 a.m. The front of the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, but nobody was hurt, Janesville police Detective Chris Buescher said. Three people escaped from one apartment and two people from the other, he said.
The Red Cross is assisting three people from the duplex, and the others are staying with family, according to a fire department news release.
Police investigators were called to the scene because there was no obvious explanation for the fire, Buescher said.
“Houses don’t typically catch fire at that hour,” Buescher said.
One neighbor told a Gazette photographer he heard a loud argument at the address at about 1 a.m., but Aagaard said it is "hard to tell" if that incident is related to the fire.
Another neighbor emailed The Gazette that she heard a boom at about 5:45 a.m. before noticing the house was on fire. Aagaard said that noise likely was "a natural part of the house starting on fire."
A vehicle on the street and the neighboring building at 214 S. Franklin St. sustained an estimated $10,000 damage. The duplex at 220 S. Franklin St. and its contents are considered a total loss, according to the news release.
The fire is under investigation by the police and fire departments.
This story may be updated as more information becomes available.