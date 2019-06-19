JANESVILLE

The man who died Monday in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 14 has been identified after an autopsy.

Jeffrey W. Dary, 68, Janesville, died from injuries sustained in Monday's crash. Dary died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the press release from the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department.

A line of vehicles was headed eastbound when they slowed at Highway 14 and Hackbarth Road to allow a different vehicle to turn onto nearby West River Drive at about 4 p.m. Monday.

According to an earlier news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office, a pickup truck driven by Gerald E. Field, 36, of Watertown, failed to slow and struck Dary's motorcycle from behind, pushing the bike into the rear of the car in front of him.

Dary was not wearing a helmet, and Field was falling asleep before the crash, according to the earlier release.

The incident remains under investigation by both the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the medical examiner’s department.