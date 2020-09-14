JANESVILLE
Hundreds of people lined up Monday morning outside the Holiday Inn Express Conference Center in Janesville waiting to hear Vice President Mike Pence speak.
Pence arrived at about 10:44 a.m., according to a Gazette reporter at the scene.
Organizers said they had set up 280 chairs inside for Pence's speech, scheduled to start at 11 a.m., but had space for a total of 400.
One protester waved a flag outside calling for Gov. Tony Evers' recall. He declined to identify himself to a Gazette reporter. His wife asked people arriving to sign a recall petition.
About 250 were in line waiting to get into the event.
Chris Hionis of Evansville said he is a lifelong conservative who identifies himself as a "never Trumper." He believes Trump has told "20,000 lies" during his presidency, the most significant coming from recent revelations that the president was on record downplaying COVID-19 concerns.
Hionis said he plans to vote for Joe Biden. He was holding a sign reading "Trump lies. People die." on the other side of a fence that separates protesters from attendees.
He said he was concerned 200,000 people in the United States have died from the coronavirus and the president had downplayed the pandemic.
At least two SWAT teams were present at the hotel Monday morning. A Gazette reporter saw law enforcement from Janesville, Milton, Beloit, Rock County Sheriff's Office and the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Two officers with rifles on tripods were stationed on the roof above the entry to the seating area to the Pence event.
On the hotel roof, one armed Janesville police officer monitored the crowd.
This story will be updated.