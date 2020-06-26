JANESVILLE
Police and fire officials continued searching Friday morning for a missing 9-year-old girl in the Rock River in Janesville, one of three children who had been in the water Thursday evening downstream from the Center Avenue bridge.
The children went into the water near a train trestle that crosses the river downstream from the Center Avenue bridge, but slipped and fell in the swift current, said Gail Billups, Janesville, who said she is the aunt of the missing 9-year-old.
About 15 family members monitored the search throughout the night Thursday and into Friday morning at the river. They were watching social media and saw several false alarms about a child’s body being found down river, Billups said.
The girl’s older brother was pulled from the river by a bystander, Billups said.
At 9:20 a.m. Friday, an excavator was delivered to the river near where the search was headquartered. The current between the two bridges is too strong for divers, so emergency crews planned to use the excavator to drop a metal trench box into the water to divert the current, said Janesville police Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan.
Crews had at least three boats in the river.
Police and fire officials searched overnight until after 2 a.m. Friday, Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy said.
Police and firefighters were dispatched at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to a Rock County 911 Communications Center supervisor.
As many as six boats were in the water searching for the missing child Thursday night as far downstream as the Highway 11 bridge, Murphy said.
Janesville police, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the Janesville Fire Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded.
Authorities used lights to illuminate the area and deployed drones as part of the search Thursday night, Murphy said.
This story will be updated.