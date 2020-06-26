JANESVILLE
Police and fire officials continued searching Friday afternoon for a missing 9-year-old girl in the Rock River in Janesville, one of two siblings who had been in the water Thursday evening downstream from the Monterey Bridge.
The children went into the water near a train trestle that crosses the river downstream from the Monterey Bridge, but they slipped and fell in the swift current, said Gail Billups of Janesville, who said she is the aunt of the missing 9-year-old.
Janesville police Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan said it wasn't clear why the girl and her older brother were in the water. Two people fishing nearby saw the children struggling, and a woman jumped into the water to try and help.
The woman was able to get the older brother out, but the girl slipped loose from the grasp of the brother or rescuer, Sheridan said.
“She went under water, and they never seen her again,” Sheridan said.
About 15 family members monitored the search throughout the night Thursday and into Friday morning at the river. They were watching social media and saw several false alarms about a child’s body being found downriver, Billups said.
Emotions were running high Friday morning.
"This is tough," Sheridan said.
At 9:20 a.m. Friday, an excavator was delivered to the river near where the search was headquartered. The current between the two railroad bridges is too strong for divers, so emergency crews planned to use the excavator to drop a metal trench box into the water to divert the current, Sheridan said.
The trench box later was removed.
At 11 a.m., divers were seen moving upstream in the river between the trestles along the north shore.
Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said the dam at Indianford was shut to slow the flow of water in Janesville. The river was flowing at 3 knots, but divers need the water speed to be 1.5 knots or slower before they can go underwater.
The search focused late Friday morning near the railroad trestles because searchers had “readings” from a boat that make them believe it is an area they want to check out, Knudson said.
After the area was checked, however, Knudson said searchers found nothing.
Sheridan called the segment of river between the railroad bridges "very dangerous" with a strong undercurrent.
Knudson estimated the water between the trestles is 3 to 5 feet deep.
Crews had at least three boats in the river Friday morning.
Police and fire officials searched overnight until after 2 a.m. Friday, Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy said.
Police and firefighters were dispatched at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to a Rock County 911 Communications Center supervisor.
As many as six boats were searching in the water Thursday night as far downstream as the Highway 11 bridge, Murphy said.
Janesville police, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the Janesville Fire Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded.
Authorities used lights to illuminate the area and deployed drones as part of the search Thursday night, Murphy said.
This story will be updated.