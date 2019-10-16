EDGERTON

A laundry room went up in flames Tuesday night at an Edgerton house, but no one was hurt, fire officials said.

Firefighters were alerted to a possible fire at 10:12 p.m. at 1219 Fulton St., Deputy Chief of Operations Jason Russ said.

Smoke was pouring from a broken window when crews arrived. They contained the fire to the laundry room, but the house sustained smoke damage, Russ said.

The fire prompted officials to close the east- and westbound lanes of Highway 59 from Winston Drive to Marlboro Avenue from 10:30 to 11:51 p.m., according to a state Department of Transportation traffic alert.

The fire was extinguished and investigation completed within two hours, Russ said.

No injuries were reported.