JANESVILLE
A mobile home was probably a total loss after a fire broke out on Janesville's south side on Tuesday afternoon, a fire official said.
No one was injured.
Firefighters and police responded around 4 p.m. to the fire in the 1000 block of Quail Lane.
The sole occupant came home to find a fire in the living room said Battalion Chief Ron Bomkamp.
Bomkamp described the home as an older model, about 800 square feet.
The cause remained under investigation
This story will be updated as details become available.