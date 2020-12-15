TOWN OF PLYMOUTH
An electrical fire that might have been caused by Christmas lights destroyed a house Tuesday near the Footville golf course, but the family was able to escape uninjured, a fire official said.
Seven or eight fire departments assisted the Orfordville Fire Department with the fire, which was reported at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday at 1430 S. Murphy Road, Orfordville Fire Chief Gene Wright said.
Wright said a family member smelled smoke in the house and unplugged some Christmas lights from an outlet, which was already charring because the fire was burning in the walls.
“The fire had been going for a little while before they knew what was going on,” he said.
Family members were able to escape with their pets and are being cared for by relatives and neighbors, he said.
Wright said the wind and intensity of the fire caused the home’s second story to collapse, which prevented firefighters from going inside. The house is a total loss, but a damage estimate was not available Tuesday.
“We chose to let it burn because it would have been very dangerous for our guys to go inside and do an overhaul,” Wright said.
Fire officials remained on the scene into the evening.