ROCKTON, Ill.

The Chemtool plant in Rockton Township has been totally destroyed, according to Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson, but the fire could continue for several days.

Firefighters are battling an active fire at the Chemtool plant, 1165 Prairie Hill Road in Rockton Township. The plant, which produces lubricants, employs about 70 people who all evacuated safely. One firefighter was injured, but Wilson described his injuries as minor.

"At this point in time the building is pretty much consumed. We're thinking this is going to be a several day event to have all this product burned off," Wilson said.

He also said because there is concern about environmental damage, water streams have been halted. Crews want to prevent runoff into the nearby Rock River.

In a news release, Lubrizol Corp., the owner of the Chemtool plant, said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

"We do not yet know what caused this incident, but we will be working with local authorities and with our own risk management team to determine what happened and identify any corrective actions. We will share more details as they are known," the news release said.

The Rockton Police Department at 9:50 a.m. ordered all businesses and residents within a one-mile radius of the plant to evacuate and proceed to Stephen Mack Middle School. Traffic is advised to avoid the area, according to Nixle alert from the Rockton Police Department.

The Rockton Fire Department was called out at 7 a.m. and multiple area fire departments have been called in to assist, according to information from the Rockton Fire Department.

A large plume of black smoke coming from the fertilizer plant could be seen for miles.

Brent Pristelski said he could see the smoke from Harvard, Illinois as he was driving to Janesville this morning.

Nearby residents in Rockton on scene reported local evacuations in the Rockton area.

As of 8:25 a.m. it hadn’t spread to any surrounding structures.

Mark Patrick, whose house is near the Chemtool property, said he heard some explosions shortly after 7 a.m. Then he started getting calls on his phone from people asking what was happening.

Some people in Rockton were reporting ash and debris falling from the sky.

The Beloit Daily News will continue to update the story.