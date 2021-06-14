ROCKTON, Ill.

The Chemtool plant in the the town of Rockton has been totally destroyed by fire, according to Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson, and the fire could continue for several days.

Firefighters were called to the Chemtool plant, 1165 Prairie Hill Road, at about 7 a.m. Monday as smoke was showing at the plant. The plant, the largest manufacturer of grease in the U.S., employs about 70 people who all evacuated safely. One firefighter went to a local hospital after breathing difficulties, but Wilson said during a news conference later Monday that the firefighter was released from the hospital.

An explosion appeared to occur during the initial fire response, and flames were visible throughout the late morning and into the afternoon. A large plume of black smoke coming from the plant could be seen for miles, including from Janesville.

Wilson said it was a volatile fire and was coming through the roof when firefighters arrived on scene. Several grass fires burned throughout the day at the site but were contained.

Wilson said 150 firefighters were on scene Monday night. Firefighters were working eight-hour shifts and rotating out with other departments. About 40 agencies had responded to the fire.

“Right now, we can’t speculate how long this is going to take,” Wilson said.

Earlier Monday he said the fire could last several days.

"At this point in time, the building is pretty much consumed. We're thinking this is going to be a several day event to have all this product burned off," Wilson said.

Water streams had been halted to prevent the possibility of contaminated water from running into the nearby Rock River, he said. There had been no such spillage detected as of Monday.

Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell asked people within 3 miles to wear masks to guard against particulates in the air. Martell also urged people not to pick up any of the debris reported to have been falling from the sky. She asked people to sequester it and separate it from other household items, possibly using a shovel.

“We don’t know what that waste contains," she said. "Do not handle it with your bare hands.”

Illinois and federal agencies have set up monitoring stations in Rockton and elsewhere to monitor air quality. They will also begin testing to measure effects on water and land.

Those living within a 1-mile radius of the plant have been strongly encouraged to evacuate.

The Winnebago County Emergency Operations Center is actively tracking the smoke plume and wind direction.

In a news release, Lubrizol Corp., the owner of the Chemtool plant, said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Residences, businesses and schools were evacuated as the fire raged. Mark Patrick, whose house is near the Chemtool property, said he heard some explosions shortly after 7 a.m. Then he started getting calls on his phone from people asking what was happening.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated the Illinois State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield, and members of the Illinois National Guard and mobile response vehicles were dispatched to the area.