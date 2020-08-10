JANESVILLE
Rep. Bryan Steil on Monday challenged his Democratic opponent in the November elections to two debates.
Democrats Roger Polack and Josh Pade face off in Tuesday’s primary election for the chance to challenge Steil for the 1st Congressional District seat.
Pade and Polack responded, both welcoming debates.
Pade said at least three debates are needed "to discuss the critical challenges Wisconsin families are facing,” including the coronavirus pandemic, “one of the worst crises in American history.”
Pade said Steil “is distracting from his failed leadership during the pandemic, and I look forward to talking with voters about a vision that meets their needs through Wisconsin ideas, not Washington politics.”
Polack said he welcomed debates, adding: "In his first term, Bryan Steil has consistently put corporations before the people of southeastern Wisconsin, including taking over half a million dollars in corporate PAC contributions. He has a lot to answer for.”
Steil suggested one debate on either side of the district. Steil’s home is Janesville, on the western side.
Steil said he has “focused on solving issues facing families, workers, and students” during his time in the House.
“Regardless of who emerges as my opponent, it is important for voters to hear directly from the candidates on the issues impacting them,” Steil said in his statement.
“I look forward to answering voters’ questions and highlighting my work to strengthen our communities, help workers get back into the workforce and build a safe and better future for all,” Steil said.
Steil said the debate format and logistics would be decided later “to ensure proper public health protocols are in place for members of the public, moderators and candidates.”
Steil has held the seat since January 2019. He replaced fellow Republican and Janesvillian Paul Ryan, who decided not to run again after 20 years in Congress.