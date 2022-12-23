Updated Information

TOWN OF ROCK-- The body of a 57-year-old woman who fell through the ice south of Janesville Friday has been recovered from the Rock River.

In a release about 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said she had been "recovered from under the ice-covered river and turned over to the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office."

