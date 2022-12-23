This article has been updated with new information.
TOWN OF ROCK-- The body of a 57-year-old woman who fell through the ice south of Janesville Friday has been recovered from the Rock River.
In a release about 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said she had been "recovered from under the ice-covered river and turned over to the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office."
The woman's body was recovered about 5:30 p.m., after a more than 5-hour search.
The incident remains under investigation. The woman's name has not been released.
Emergency crews from the Rock and Jefferson County Sheriff's Offices, Beloit police, and fire departments from Beloit, the town of Beloit, the town of Fontana and Janesville braved bitter cold weather and what one authority called "extreme risk" Friday afternoon to search for the woman who broke through the ice about 11:45 a.m Friday and went into the frigid Rock River.
The scene is about 8 miles south of Janesville, behind a house at 6500 S. Edgewater Drive, on the west side of the river.
By about 2 p.m., Capt. Mark Thompson of the Rock County Sheriff's Office told a reporter on the scene that authorities had shifted their focus to recovering the woman's body.
The local temperature Friday afternoon hovered at about -2 degrees, with a wind chill at times of -37 and sustained winds of 26 miles per hour, gusting stronger at times.
A neighbor told a Gazette reporter she believed based on text messages back and forth between neighbors that the woman went on the ice shortly before 12 p.m. to retrieve a pet, and then fell through.
The call came into emergency authorities about 11:45 a.m., according to Friday night's release.
Another neighbor who lives next door to the scene, James Pete, told a Gazette reporter that the female neighbor who lives on the property where authorities were staging a search Friday owns three large dogs.
The Gazette could not confirm whether a dog also fell through the ice.
Pete said the stretch of the Rock River that runs past the neighborhood has a fast and strong current and an undertow and seldom freezes over in the winter.
“It’s got to be below zero for this part of the river to freeze,” Pete said, pointing out a window from inside his home, at a point on the river where the ice was thin enough to see open areas of water.
Fire and rescue crews from the city and town of Beloit along with sheriff's officials arrived shortly after noon on Friday. The sheriff's department at that time characterized the scene as initially an active water rescue, that then shifted to a "recovery."
The Janesville Fire Department arrived at the scene at 1:40 p.m. in an incident command vehicle and brought a dive and rescue unit. Dive teams from the Rock and Jefferson County Sheriff's Offices and Janesville Fire Department were involved.
Divers in extreme cold water wetsuits were actively staging from the backyard of what's believed to be the woman’s home.
Thompson referred to the water search as an "extremely high-risk" operation.
"Obviously, our goal is to recover this woman so that her family can have some peace of mind," Thompson said about 2:30 p.m. "But we have to worry about our firefighters and officers that are going to be at some risk in the recovery unit."
