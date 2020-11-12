JANESVILLE

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has released the name of the man who died in a fire early Monday morning at 1062 S. Pearl St. in Janesville.

Steven J. Stephenson, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene after firefighters pulled him from the house.

Damage to the house was estimated at $90,000.

Janesville detectives worked with the fire department on the investigation.

Lt. Charles Aagaard of the police department said the precise cause might never be known, but it appears the fire started in a recliner, possibly from a cigarette, and Stephenson got up but could not escape.

Stephenson was the house's sole occupant.

Janesville firefighters and police responded to the fire at 1062 S. Pearl St. at 12:18 a.m. Monday. The residence was engulfed in flames when they arrived, according to a previous news release.

The house's owner is listed in county records as MTGLQ Investors of Irvine, California. The records list the structure's 2019 market value as $73,000.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Department confirmed Stephenson died from injuries sustained in the fire. Additional testing is underway.

The medical examiner’s department and Janesville police and fire departments continue to investigate, according to the release.

