JANESVILLE
Five residents were displaced late Monday night after an attic fire closed Highway 51 for over three hours, according to a Janesville Fire Department news release.
Firefighters responded at 9:48 p.m. Monday to a report of a structure fire at 914 W. Van Buren St., according to the release.
Janesville police were evacuating tenants from the multifamily house when firefighters arrived. Flames could be seen through the roof, and firefighters removed three dogs from the house, according to the release.
Highway 51/Center Avenue was closed until 1:18 a.m. Tuesday from West Court Street to Johnson Street as firefighters extinguished the flames.
No injuries were reported for the five residents or five dogs displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting all displaced tenants, according to the release.
The house and property sustained an estimated $105,000 in damage, according to the release.
Officials are investigating the cause of the attic fire, although they do not consider it suspicious.