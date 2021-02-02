JANESVILLE
Five residents were displaced late Monday night after an attic fire closed Highway 51 for over three hours, according to a Janesville Fire Department news release.
Firefighters responded at 9:48 p.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 900 block of West Van Buren St., according to the release.
Janesville police were evacuating tenants when firefighters arrived. Flames could be seen through the roof and firefighters removed three dogs from the house, according to the release.
Highway 51/Center Avenue was closed until 1:18 p.m. from West Court Street and Johnson Street as firefighters extinguished the flames.
No injuries were reported for the five residents or five dogs displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting all displaced tenants, according to the release.
An estimate of $105,000 in damages were done to the house and property, according to the release.
Officials are investigating the cause of the attic fire, although do not consider it suspicious.