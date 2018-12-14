HANOVER
Korey Statton had just finished milking goats Thursday night on his farm in Hanover when he saw an orange glow.
Then he heard the cries for help.
He said the woman across the street was in a wheelchair, stuck in the doorway and trying to get out of her burning house.
“She was lucky,” Statton said, that her calls for help happened when they did. Had he been inside his house or still in the barn, he would not have heard her.
“Well, I’m always willing to help anybody that needs help,” Statton told The Gazette. “She obviously needed it.
“And I think it was just kind of an act of God that I heard her and was able to help her out.”
The woman, whose name Statton did not know, was taken to UW Hospital in Madison for treatment of possible smoke inhalation, Orfordville Fire Chief Steve Ryan said. She is in her 30s and was home alone at the time, Ryan said.
The fire, first called in at about 8:04 p.m. Thursday, destroyed the house at 8418 W. Front St. in the unincorporated community between Janesville and Orfordville.
Ryan said the house was a total loss. He estimated the value of the house and contents at $175,000.
The fire was under control after about 30 minutes and extinguished in about 90 minutes. No cause had been determined as of Friday morning, Ryan said.
Statton said the woman had called 911. After he helped her through the doorway, he brought her over to his driveway and gave her a blanket.
The full-time farmer said he moved into his home in 2015.
Another neighbor, June Carroll, has been in her home for 40 years. She was making dinner Thursday night when she saw a flicker across the street.
She was worried the fire would spread.
“I thought I would lose my house,” Carroll said Friday.
Statton said he didn’t really think twice when he heard the calls from across the street.
“I felt I had to,” he said. “She needed help, and I was gonna help her.”
Frank Schultz contributed to this report.
