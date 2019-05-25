TOWN OF FULTON

A 14-year-old girl who was pulled out from under a submerged log during a river rescue has died, according to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The girl and seven others were canoeing on the Yahara River near Murwin Park when their canoes capsized at about 2:50 p.m. Saturday.

Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Brandon Ferrell was first on the scene. The victims were in the river, calling for help. They told him the girl was trapped under a capsized canoe and a submerged log. Ferrell swam out to the girl's brother and together they worked to free the girl, according to the news release.

Once additional help arrived, the girl was freed and taken to shore where lifesaving measures were started, the news release said. She was transported to a local hospital where she died.

The seven other people were also rescued from the water.

Other agencies on the scene included the Rock County Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and fire departments from Edgerton, Milton and Janesville.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is cautioning people against canoeing, kayaking or participating in other paddle sports on the Yahara River, Badfish Creek, Turtle Creek and the Sugar River due to high waters and an extremely swift current, the news release said.

The sheriff’s office also recommends people wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life vest or flotation device with a buckle or zipper that is the proper size for the wearer.