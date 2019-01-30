JANESVILLE

An anonymous donor stepped up Wednesday to help the United Way Blackhawk Region reach its annual campaign goal.

The nonprofit announced shortly after midnight Wednesday that its 2018-19 community campaign was $104,000 short of its goal.

Following the announcement, an anonymous donor offered a $52,000 donation, so long as the community can raise at least $52,000 to match by Friday, Feb. 15, according to a news release.

Leadership changes at local companies and retail closures account for some of the campaign's 4 percent shortfall, CEO Mary Fanning-Penny said in a news release.

“While there are 60 workplace campaigns that reported increased pledges, and our volunteer-driven campaign cabinet has successfully cultivated new company campaigns, our growth does not outpace the losses," Fanning-Penny said in the release.

The United Way set out to raise $2.6 million for its annual campaign this year.

The nonprofit raised $2.52 million in 2017, exceeding its goal by $20,000. In 2016, the organization surpassed its fundraising goal for the first time since 2008.

Donations can be made online at liveunitedbr.org or by check payable to United Way Blackhawk Region mailed to 205 N. Main St., Suite 101, Janesville, WI 53545.

“I’m thrilled this big-hearted donor is leading by example, pledging a $52,000 match to help us make goal,” Fanning-Penny said in the release. “On such a frightfully cold day, our hearts are truly warmed by the power of what it means to live united.”