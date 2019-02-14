190130_UNITED
Buy Now

Paul Woodard, Janesville director of public works, shovels with other volunteers during the 2018 United Way Day of Caring.

 Angela Major

JANESVILLE

The United Way Blackhawk Region has reached its $2.6 million campaign goal ahead of its Friday deadline.

In a news release Wednesday, the nonprofit said it had surpassed the goal only a few weeks after announcing that it was 4 percent short.

As of Jan. 30, United Way needed to raise an additional $104,000 to hit the goal.

After that announcement, an anonymous donor offered to halve the gap by donating $52,000 on the condition the community matched the donation by Friday.

The match was met with help from pledges ranging from $50 to a $10,000 donation from Regal Beloit Foundation and $10,000 from Prent Corp., according to a news release.

Final campaign results will be announced March 20 at the annual Live United Celebration.

The United Way has exceeded its campaign goal each of the last three years. The organization failed to reach its goals from 2009 to 2015, according to Gazette records.

Funds raised through the community campaign will be distributed to local health and human services programs that address the United Way’s core focuses: health, education and financial stability.

In 2018, the nonprofit distributed $2.344 million to 62 programs via 18-month grants. The organization started issuing 18-month grants for the first time last year as it transitions into a new two-year funding cycle, which is the United Way’s network standard, according to a previous Gazette story.

Donations are still being accepted. To donate, visit liveunitedbr.org or mail checks payable to United Way Blackhawk Region to 205 N. Main St., No. 101, Janesville, WI 53545.

Tags

Reporter - Milton, Edgerton, Albany, Brodhead, Evansville, Footville, Orfordville, health

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse