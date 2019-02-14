JANESVILLE

The United Way Blackhawk Region has reached its $2.6 million campaign goal ahead of its Friday deadline.

In a news release Wednesday, the nonprofit said it had surpassed the goal only a few weeks after announcing that it was 4 percent short.

As of Jan. 30, United Way needed to raise an additional $104,000 to hit the goal.

After that announcement, an anonymous donor offered to halve the gap by donating $52,000 on the condition the community matched the donation by Friday.

The match was met with help from pledges ranging from $50 to a $10,000 donation from Regal Beloit Foundation and $10,000 from Prent Corp., according to a news release.

Final campaign results will be announced March 20 at the annual Live United Celebration.

The United Way has exceeded its campaign goal each of the last three years. The organization failed to reach its goals from 2009 to 2015, according to Gazette records.

Funds raised through the community campaign will be distributed to local health and human services programs that address the United Way’s core focuses: health, education and financial stability.

In 2018, the nonprofit distributed $2.344 million to 62 programs via 18-month grants. The organization started issuing 18-month grants for the first time last year as it transitions into a new two-year funding cycle, which is the United Way’s network standard, according to a previous Gazette story.

Donations are still being accepted. To donate, visit liveunitedbr.org or mail checks payable to United Way Blackhawk Region to 205 N. Main St., No. 101, Janesville, WI 53545.