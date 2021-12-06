United Way of Walworth County announced Monday it was awarded $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds by Walworth County to distribute funds across local nonprofits.
As part of a new ARPA grant program, the amount awarded was given to offset financial impacts incurred by agencies over the past year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tammy Dunn, executive director of Walworth County's United Way chapter, said in the release that dozens of nonprofits were adversely affected during the pandemic, losing fundraisers and volunteers as the demand for them was on the rise.
Dunn said that the funds will "strengthen the foundation" of those agencies and enable them to return to serving those in need.
Each eligible agency can apply for anywhere between $1,000 and $9,000 in funding and can put the money toward assistance with implementing various COVID-19 prevention or mitigation tactics.
Such options include technical assistance, consulting or other services for business planning; assistance with payroll support, costs to retain employees or other operating costs; or assistance to those affected by COVID-19.
Members of a committee comprised by the United Way will select only from 501(c)(3) organizations. Those agencies are required to have maintained and conducted business in Walworth County and served the community therein.
Agencies interested in applying for ARPA funding can contact Tammy Dunn for an application at (262) 374-4474 or visit unitedwaywalworth.org. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Jan. 2, with individual grants issued between February and May.
