JANESVILLE

The United Way Blackhawk Region is inching closer to its 2018 campaign goal with three days left to raise funds.

The nonprofit announced Jan. 30 it was 4 percent short of its $2.6 million campaign goal and needed to raise an additional $104,000.

After the announcement, an anonymous donor offered to halve the gap by donating $52,000 on the condition the community matches the donation by Friday.

The United Way is now just less than $12,000 away from matching the goal, according to an update posted on Facebook.

Pledges have ranged from $50 to a $10,000 donation from Regal Beloit Foundation and $10,000 from Prent Corp., according to a news release.

Final campaign results will be announced March 20 at the annual Live United Celebration, according to the release.

To donate, visit liveunitedbr.org or mail checks payable to United Way Blackhawk Region to 205 N. Main St., No. 101, Janesville, WI 53545.