The United Way Blackhawk Region hopes to expand its housing services with a caseworker and program administrator who would help connect residents with housing.
The organization is seeking proposals from local social service agencies and individuals for a housing resource navigator who would work with at-risk residents to find housing amid a growing gap in affordable rental options.
The coordinator would help clients navigate housing applications and resources and serve as a liaison between clients and landlords, as well as serve as administrator of the program.
The United Way is offering up to $80,000 in grant funding for the role.
United Way Blackhawk Region CEO Mary Fanning-Penny said that depending on the response, it is possible the position could be filled by more than one person or through more than one social service agency.
Fanning-Penny said the United Way already funds a similar housing coordinator at ECHO, a food pantry and social service nonprofit in downtown Janesville.
She said the new position would focus on the whole of Rock County and on clients in Winnebago County, Illinois. Both counties are part of United Way Blackhawk Region’s service area.
United Way is an umbrella organization that funnels grants and other funding sources to member social service agencies. The funding for the housing navigator position comes from United Way’s cash reserves. It would operate separately from the agency’s 2021-23 Community Grants investment, a program that’s funded with more than $3.1 million.
The United Way will accept housing navigator proposals through April 1. Those who want to submit a proposal can do so by visiting the United Way’s online portal for proposals at Live UnitedBR.org/RFP.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.