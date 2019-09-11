MILTON

Diamond Assets is partnering with United Way on a community sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14, in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot, 727 S. Janesville St.

Shoppers can buy renewed Apple products, including iPads and computers, at discounted prices. Five dollars from each sale will be donated to United Way Blackhawk Region or the Milton Area Youth Center.

The donations will help United Way combat community issues such as hunger, homelessness, poverty, addiction and family violence.

For more information, watch a promotional video on the Diamond Assets Facebook page.