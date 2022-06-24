Volunteers help build playground equipment at the Janesville Community Day Care Center during United Way Blackhawk Region's 2018 Day of Caring. The United Way is looking for projects for volunteers to complete during the 2022 Day of Caring scheduled for Sept. 14.
Local organizations are asked to submit project proposals for the United Way Blackhawk Region's annual Day of Caring volunteer drive scheduled for Sept. 14, according to a United Way news release.
On the Day of Caring, teams of volunteers go where help is needed to complete half or full day projects for nonprofits, service clubs, public schools, service organizations and other groups.
Past projects have included assembly of furniture and playground equipment, creating toiletry kits for shelter guests, delivering meals to homebound residents, park and trail cleanups, interior or exterior painting, and more.
“Nonprofits that host Day of Caring projects seize an exciting opportunity to educate and inspire new volunteers about their mission, while having important work completed for their agency that they may not have otherwise been able to afford,” United Way Blackhawk Region President and CEO Mary Fanning-Penny said in the release. “Volunteers take pride in the work they accomplish, better understand the needs of our neighbors, as well as the critical role of nonprofits. It’s truly a win-win.”
All nonprofit agencies in Rock and Winnebago counties may take part. They can submit more than one project and can host volunteers at more than one site. The United Way has created an online registry of Day of Caring project requests that can be found at liveunitedbr.org/doc. The deadline to submit projects is Aug. 12.
