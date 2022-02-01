The United Way Blackhawk Region has announced it has received about $230,000 in federal funding that is part of an ongoing COVID-19 recovery program.
According to a release, the United Way’s branch in Janesville has received $56,382 in Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and an additional $174,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The funding flowed through Rock County to the United Way Blackhawk Region, which is designated as the local Emergency Food and Shelter Board.
Nonprofits, faith-based groups and local governments can apply for part of the funding by submitting an application to the United Way Blackhawk Region.
Applicants awarded emergency food and shelter funding would be required to use the money to pay for food and shelter services, including short-term rent, mortgage or utility assistance.
Recipients would not be allowed to use the funding as seed money to start new programs, United Way officials said.
Qualified agencies can apply for funding through Feb. 28. To learn more, people can visit the United Way’s emergency food and shelter program grant page at liveunited br.org/efsp-grants.
