The United Way Blackhawk Region will kick off its new, two-year grant cycle next month, a change the nonprofit has been working toward for years.

The United Way chapter serving Rock County and northern Winnebago County, Illinois, will distribute $3.4 million to 30 nonprofits to help pay for 54 programs from July 2019 to June 2021, according to a news release.

Switching to a two-year cycle will provide stability for the nonprofits. Organizations will be able to focus on long-term strategy and programming rather than spend time on the United Way's lengthy grant application every year, said Mary Fanning-Penny, president and CEO of United Way Blackhawk Region.

In 2018, the United Way gave grants in an 18-month cycle as part of the transition to two-year cycles, which Fanning-Penny said has become standard across United Way organizations nationwide.

The longer funding cycle was met with positive reception from funded organizations, Fanning-Penny said.

Fundraising campaigns will continue to run annually, Fanning-Penny said. The 2018 campaign exceeded the nonprofit's $2.6 million goal.

The 2019-20 grants will be funded from a portion of the 2018 campaign, the entirety of 2019 campaign and portion of the 2020 campaign, Fanning-Penny said in an email to The Gazette.

United Way operating expenses for 2018 were $589,942, including salaries, benefits and office expenses. That is up $60,391 from 2017 because the United Way is now fully staffed, Fanning-Penny said.

About 16 percent of the local chapter's fundraising goes toward operating expenses, which is within United Way guidelines, Fanning-Penny said.

Nonprofits that receive grants will submit yearly progress reports to the United Way to ensure dollars are being managed within the guidelines of their grant applications, Fanning-Penny said.

Past funding is not considered when the United Way's panel of volunteers consider grants. Applications are reviewed with each funding cycle, and renewal is never guaranteed.

Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, NAMI Rock County and Wisconsin Badger Camp will receive community grant money over the next two years but did not in 2018.

Epilepsy Foundation Heart of Wisconsin, Girl Scouts Badgerland Council, Glacier's Edge Council Boy Scouts and Project 16:49 will not receive funding this year but did in 2018.

Fanning-Penny said in January the YMCA of Northern Rock County was barred from receiving United Way funding for this grant cycle because of questions of validity of information in past grant applications.

An additional $241,440 dollars will be given this year to ongoing investments in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library; Scholastic Book Fairs in South Beloit, Illinois; a capacity building grant for ECHO; emergency funding; United Way's 211; and Get Connected.