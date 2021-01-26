The United Way Blackhawk Region has announced three more recipients in its latest round of COVID-19 Action Fund grants.
The latest grants total $19,240. To date, the United Way branch has awarded $103,651 through the COVID-19 relief program, according to a news release.
These organizations received grants in the latest round:
- Latino Service Providers Coalition: $10,000 to support the organization’s coordinator position, which facilitates the response to needs of the local Latinx population.
- Family Promise of Greater Beloit: $5,040 to provide motel vouchers for people experiencing homelessness.
- Head Start: $4,200 to buy food, diapers, formula and other supplies for more than 120 families.
“The COVID-19 Action Fund priorities shift and evolve as our region adapts, responds and recovers from the health and economic consequences of the pandemic,” President and CEO Mary Fanning-Penny said in the release.
“United Way’s volunteer-driven process will continue to support communities most impacted, providing resources for triage and nurturing community resilience.”
The United Way continues to raise funds for both its COVID-19 Action Fund and annual community campaign, according to the release.
Those who wish to donate to the COVID-19 Action Fund or apply for a grant can visit liveunitedbr.org/covid-19.