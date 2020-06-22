The United Way Blackhawk Region is passing on to local nonprofits federal grant dollars it received from U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The United Way's Emergency Food and Shelter Board allocated $162,465 to 12 local nonprofits aiming to help people with food and shelter, according to a news release.
The board is made up of representatives from the faith community, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, ECHO, Family Services of SWANI, Rock County government and the Salvation Army of Rock County.
The following allocations were made:
- Beloit Meals on Wheels: $17,000.
- Caritas: $20,810.
- Milton United Methodist Church's One Apple Lunch Bunch program: $8,245.
- Salvation Army of Rock County: $14,200 for its food program, $11,375 for its shelter program.
- ECHO: $20,000.
- Edgerton Community Outreach: $4,000.
- Family Services SWANI: $17,339.
- House of Mercy: $24,223.
- The Micah Project: $10,561.
- United Way Blackhawk Region: $3,250.
- YWCA Rock County: $11,462.